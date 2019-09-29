|
Gail Presson Stevenson EULESS--Our dear sweet Mother, Gail Presson Stevenson of Euless, Texas, passed in the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Gail was born July 27, 1935, in DeQueen, Ark. Gail was retired from the U.S. Healthcare Financing Administration, retiring after 25 years. She was surrounded until the very end by family love, great memories, good food, and laughter from her jokes and wise observations. Gail was a voracious reader, fiercely independent, never stopped seeking knowledge, and enjoyed writing award-winning short stories. Gail was proud to be a member of the Mensa Society and she was in the top 2% of national IQ scores. Gail's love was unconditional and strong, and she would never miss a chance to call and sing "Happy Birthday" to all her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gail's love for her progeny is expressed in her favorite quote from the poem "On Children" by Kahil Gibran. "You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." Our dear mother exceeded expectations in her final months with lung cancer. We would like to give a special "Thank you!" to Community Hospice of Texas. Kathy, her nurse, and the entire nurse team were amazing and cared for her so lovingly in her final days. We could have not known on Tuesday night, as the heavy pink sun sank down into the horizon, was that it would be the last sunset of her life. "I'm so glad you got your days in the sun, Granny. I hope you felt the warmth of our love every day. And now, I hope that you feel free." Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Mabel Presson; her former husband, Rodney K. Stevenson; brothers, Hugh Presson, Keith Presson; and sister, Barbara Clark. SURVIVORS: Her children, Douglas R. Stevenson and wife, Betty, of Katy, Texas, Diane B. Stewart and husband, Michael, of Wimberley, Texas, Molly M. Shannon and husband, Greg, of Charlotte, N.C., and Matt R. Stevenson and wife, Michaela, of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Danny Vandergriff, Rachele Peterson, Kelci Defrancesco, Alara Baltmaskis, Patrick Shannon, James Michals, Chris Gradwell, Dana Gradwell, Katelinn Harrison, and Andy Harrison; great-grandchildren, Riley, Elizabeth, Graham, and Vera, Amanda, and Elliot.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019