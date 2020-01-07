|
Galen Douglas Clark SOMERVILLE--Galen Douglas Clark unexpectedly departed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Galen was born Sept. 29, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas, son of Dr. Donald R. and Evelyn Clark. Growing up in College Station, Galen attended College Hills Elementary and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School. He later served as a medic in the Army working in Colorado and Germany. After leaving the service, Galen worked in Austin at the Austin State School for the Blind. Galen's gentle soul, along with his sense of humor, made him a gifted instructor. Galen studied at the University of North Texas, where he earned a B.A. with Honors in Education. Galen was planning to sell his home and move to be near his son in Belize this year. The last days of his life were blessed with quality time spent with his family. Galen was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Donald R. Clark and Evelyn D. Clark. SURVIVORS: His survivors include Barbara Ladwig, stepmother; Christopher Pruitt, son; Lou Anne Stephenson, sister; Jeff Clark, brother. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center of Bryan-College Station, Texas. CALLAWAY-JONES FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER Bryan, 979=822-3717 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020