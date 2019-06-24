Garland Lee Parks FORT WORTH--Garland Lee Parks, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation at 10 a.m., at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Garland was born in Dennis, Texas. He grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from North Side High School and attending TCU. He met Annette Moore in 1956, and they married in June 1957. They recently celebrated their long and happy marriage of 62 years. Garland opened Parks Motor Co. after serving a stint in the Army. After 35 years in the car business, he retired. Garland and Annette spent the many years that followed traveling together and enjoying fun trips with family and friends. Garland was a kind and fun-loving man. He loved music, dancing, bird-watching, reading, traveling, and, most of all, his family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Annette Parks; daughter, Terri Gossett and husband, Jeff; grandson, Bradley Minor and wife, Lindsay; grandson, Matthew Minor; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Charlie.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 24, 2019