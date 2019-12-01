Home

Garland Tetens Obituary
Garland Tetens GROESBECK--On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Garland Tetens passed away at home along the shores of Lake Limestone. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Garland would appreciate a donation to Texas Greyhounds Unlimited or your local animal shelter. An avid fisherman and recently retired as a Tarrant County deputy constable, he was living out his dream to fish and enjoy life to the fullest. He was a devoted father, never missing a school event, a birthday, or holiday, and he embodied what a great Dad should be. This held true with his three grandchildren who loved him dearly and were just as excited about his lakeside retirement as him! "On a good day," as he would say, he was a 6'10" teddy bear, and his heart was as big as he was, always ready to lend a hand, share a story, and brag about his children and grandchildren. Garland never met a stranger, and he worked hard every day of his 46-year law enforcement career. He was a protector, a giver, and friend to all. Garland was preceded in death by his father, Ray Tetens. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Jean; brother, Lee and his wife, Jane; former wife, Larka; daughter, Shannon; son, Josh and his wife, Kelly; his grandchildren, Patriot, Glory, and Maverick; nephew, Robert and his wife, Amy; and his beloved dog, Chewbacca.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
