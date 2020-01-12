Home

Garland Wheat Lancaster FORT WORTH-Garland Wheat Lancaster passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11:29 p.m. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Graveside service: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the () Charitable Service Trust at https://www.givedirect.org/donate/?cid=779 Born Jan. 27, 1930, in Gough, Texas, to John Cleborn and Bessie Missouri Fox Lancaster, Garland was a hard-working family man, a tremendously loving husband, father, and grandfather. Affectionately referred to as "Burt" by friends and family, he dutifully served his country in the Army, Air Force, and National Guard, ultimately retiring after 36 years of employment at Lockheed Martin. Raised on a farm, Burt relied on a simple and time-tested set of values to inform his personal and professional dealings: honesty, patience, and generosity. He understood the importance of cultivating relationships and opened his home to all in need. Burt was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Madelene Joyce Lancaster nee Pearl. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. SURVIVORS: Burt is survived by his son, Kenneth John; daughter, Rhonda Gail; niece, Tammy; grandchildren, Brandon, Jason, Kory, Kenneth Jr. and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Caden, Kyra, Mason, Jocelyn, and Caleb.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
