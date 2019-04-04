Garrett E Baker FORT WORTH -- Garrett E Baker, LCDR USN (Ret.); precious husband, amazing dad, and grandpa extraordinaire, deployed to his heavenly home early Monday morning April 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. There is no way to describe his life in quick and simple terms, as this man was a true mustang. Starting his life during the Great Depression, and orphaned at an early age, he always wanted to make life better than he found it. In all circumstances, he was a positive and Godly man, who served our country and was a highly decorated veteran. In his time of service, he received many commendations, one being the Bronze Star Medal, with Combat "V." After 30 years of military service, he traveled the education road, receiving his Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in education, along with being awarded an honorary Doctorate. He held many education roles, from Dean of Students at National University in San Diego, California to becoming president of York College in Nebraska. His favorite role in education though, was being a substitute teacher at the Aledo ISD middle school, where he became the "Official Grandpa," and was recognized as a Home Town Hero. Garrett and his wife, Laura spent their 68 years of marriage in service to others, which took them all over the United States. They worshiped at Western Hills Church of Christ, where he volunteered at the food bank, and was there each Sunday morning to greet all with a smile. Garrett was preceded in death by his brothers, Newton, Elmer, and Richard Baker. SURVIVORS: Wife Laura; two children, Gary E Baker of Fort Worth, Texas; Tanesa and husband, Rick Spence of Fort Worth, Texas; oldest brother, JD Baker of Prairie Grove, AR; four granddaughters, Mindy Lucas (John), Lauren Lambert (Ben), Amelia Baker, and Laura Lane VanDertuin (Ren); along with one great-grandchild, Abigail, and another on the way (baby Jack). Dad always said, "If you lose your since of humor, you've lost it all," and he never did!



