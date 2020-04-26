|
|
Garry Dee Crafton FRIENDSWOOD--Garry Dee Crafton, 71, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, 281- 585-1000, www.scottfuneralhome.net Garry was born March 17, 1949, in Batesville, Ark., and was a resident of Friendswood for the last three years, formerly of Mansfield, Texas. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1967 and attended Borger Junior College. Garry worked for over 40 years in the metals industry eventually owning and operating his own company, Summit Specialty Metals. Garry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and being around his many friends. He was known for his quick-witted humor leaving you laughing so hard you cried. Garry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Alva Crafton; brother, Jerry Crafton. SURVIVORS: Garry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Christi Crafton; daughter, Sarah Crafton McCallon; grandson, Creek Dee McCallon; sister, Derinda Koons; brother, Darrell Crafton and wife, Marylin; along with many other relatives and friends. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME Alvin, 281-585-1000 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020