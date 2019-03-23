|
Garth Holmes Danneman JOSHUA--Garth Holmes Danneman, 82, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer passed away Wednesay, March 20, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family and in his wife's arms. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home. Garth loved and served the Lord faithfully after becoming a Christian at age 49. He read his Bible through many times. He worked for General Motors 38 years and for Mountian Valley Funeral Home 15 years. He served eight years in the Naval Air Reserves. He loved his GM vehicles; motorcycles; pup, Rocky; many friends; a good joke; and chocolate in any form. Garth was preceded in death by his parents, son and first wife. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brenda; daughter, Charlotte Ray (husband, Dwight); daughter, Karen Richards (husband, Josh); son, Jim Mullins; daughters, Lisa Marino and Kelli Howard; sister, Sue Harris (husband, Paul); as well as 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019