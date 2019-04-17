Gary Allen Kyle IRVING--Gary Allen Kyle of Irving, Texas, passed peacefully from this life at the age of 58 on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Mansfield, Texas. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Inglewood Baptist Church, Grand Prairie, Texas. Interment: Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, Irving, Texas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Inglewood Baptist Church. Gary was born April 5, 1961, in Dallas, Texas, to Hollis and Wanda Kyle. He was a handyman, very independent, and loved his family. Gary could fix almost anything and would help others in need any time he was able. His smile, laughter, and orneriness will be missed. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Wanda Kyle, and sister, Donna Bisbee. SURVIVORS: Gary is survived by his wife, Deann; sister, Norma Shuler and husband, Allen; daughter, Rikki Hester and husband, Brice; son, William Kyle; son, Bryan Kyle and wife, Tory; granddaughters, Rachel Hester, Lauren Hester, and Hannah Hester; niece, Holly Alldredge; niece, Tonya Cartagena and husband, Luis; nephew Matthew Bisbee; great-niece, Jaiden Alldredge and BrookeLynn Mathews; great-nephews, Justin Mask and Lee Bisbee; along with numerous other extended family members and a multitude of friends. He would also want us to mention his favorite four-legged child, Bella. He loved that dog so much.



