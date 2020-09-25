Gary Bonneau Williams

June 27, 1944 - September 21, 2020

Weatherford, Texas - Gary Bonneau Williams, also known as "Mr. G", went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday September 21, 2020.

Gary was born June 27, 1944 to Edwin and Iva Jo Bonneau Williams. Gary attended Brock Church of Christ and Mineral Wells Church of Christ every Sunday until he was unable due to his declining health issues.

Gary married Norma Jean Gray on June 30, 1969 and called her his "pretty wife". Gary graduated from Weatherford High School and afterwards spent time in the US Army. He then furthered his education by attending and graduating from Texas Christian University. He became a CPA and

worked in Fort Worth until he and Norma decided to open their own CPA practice in Weatherford. As a teen, Gary worked at the Dairy Queen, which gave him a love for that business as well. He and Norma decided to purchase the Malt Shop, and it became a true passion for them. Being a

proud Parker County resident and former band member, he supported the Weatherford High School Marching Band by hosting an ice cream social.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife Norma, parents, and grandparents.

Gary is survived by a brother, Laurie Williams; two nieces; two nephews; and several loving church families.

We would like to thank Tracy and all the staff at Beyond Faith Hospice and Bridgewater Memory Care of Granbury for all the love and care they provided for Gary.

Visitation: 6-8 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel. Funeral service: 2pm, Monday, September 28, also at Galbreaith Pickard with interment to follow in Poe Prairie Cemetery.







