1/1
Gary Bonneau Williams
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Bonneau Williams
June 27, 1944 - September 21, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Gary Bonneau Williams, also known as "Mr. G", went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday September 21, 2020.
Gary was born June 27, 1944 to Edwin and Iva Jo Bonneau Williams. Gary attended Brock Church of Christ and Mineral Wells Church of Christ every Sunday until he was unable due to his declining health issues.
Gary married Norma Jean Gray on June 30, 1969 and called her his "pretty wife". Gary graduated from Weatherford High School and afterwards spent time in the US Army. He then furthered his education by attending and graduating from Texas Christian University. He became a CPA and
worked in Fort Worth until he and Norma decided to open their own CPA practice in Weatherford. As a teen, Gary worked at the Dairy Queen, which gave him a love for that business as well. He and Norma decided to purchase the Malt Shop, and it became a true passion for them. Being a
proud Parker County resident and former band member, he supported the Weatherford High School Marching Band by hosting an ice cream social.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Norma, parents, and grandparents.
Gary is survived by a brother, Laurie Williams; two nieces; two nephews; and several loving church families.
We would like to thank Tracy and all the staff at Beyond Faith Hospice and Bridgewater Memory Care of Granbury for all the love and care they provided for Gary.
Visitation: 6-8 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel. Funeral service: 2pm, Monday, September 28, also at Galbreaith Pickard with interment to follow in Poe Prairie Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
I knew Gary for 70 years and went to school with him through elementary, junior high and high school. He was very helpful in my business matters and was always willing to help me in any way he could. Rest in peace dear friend.
David Hutchens
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved