Gary Brown FORT WORTH -- The Lord quietly summoned home a most cherished child of his flock, Gary Brown on the morning of Monday June 3, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation and a Time to Remember: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Funeral Home. Gary Brown was truly a great man of his time, his wealth of wisdom and grace overshadowed only by the generosity of his heart. Gary was a successful Texas businessman whose reach stretched out far across the country. Well known for his kindness and contributions, he was respected by all those in the community who knew him. There are many today who never had the privilege to have met Gary whom have benefited from his selfless giving. An inspiration to his children, he always called upon them to do their best in all that they aspired to, providing guidance and insight along the way. To his wife of 53 years, he was the rock on which the Brown family built their foundation. In his last moments in this physical world, he was a guiding light to the family, ensuring they would always be comfortable, content and happy in each other's presence. Dad, while we celebrate your life, the one we have loved over so many years, we are comforted by the knowledge that you have joined our Lord God in everlasting peace. May you find solace knowing your legacy will be carried on by your wife, Channe; twin sister, Nita; three children, Matt (Kayna), Zack (Nikki), and Nathan (Monique); six grandchildren, Dakota, Jenny, Ellen, Hannah, Evi, amd Gracyn; three great-grandchildren, Bostyn, Olivia and Harper; and countless nieces and nephews. As you join your mother and father, Grace Pauline and Robert Thurman, and your brother, James Robert, know that someday we will all be together again at the table of our Lord God. Till that time arrives, we will miss you greatly, and the joy you brought to all of our lives.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary