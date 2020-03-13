Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
DFW National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
Gary Charles "Pops" Iker


1950 - 2020
Gary Charles "Pops" Iker Obituary
Gary Charles Iker CROWLEY -- Gary Charles Iker "Pops", age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his wife, Linda by his side. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, DFW National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, Laurel Land Funeral Home of Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the . Gary was born in Newport, Rhode Island on March 22nd, 1950. He enlisted in the Army in 1969. "Doc" proudly served as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. He stayed in touch over the years with his military buddies whom he considered as family. He loved being "Pops" to his children and grandchildren and loved being involved in their lives. Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Iker; daughter, Kelly Iker and father; Delbert Durham. SURVIVORS: his wife, Linda of 20 years; his dad, Charles Iker; six children, Melissa Moore (Bob), Scott Iker (Raquel), Julie New, Johnny Winters (Sonya), Justin Winters (Angela), Tiffany White (Chip); four sisters, Delana Garbutt (Tom), Mary Sands (Alan), Theresa Spaw (Terry) Gina Blume (Rob); and brother, Charlie Iker (Teri). twenty-four grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020
