Gary Coffman
1960 - 2020
Gary Coffman
July 6, 1960 - September 10, 2020
Watauga, Texas - On September 10th, Gary W. Coffman (Ace) passed away at home with family surrounding him. Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky, parents Denise and Glenn, sister Cathie, daughter Ashley and husband Josh along with his granddaughters Makenzie and Grace. Gary was born in St. Louis Missouri and moved to Texas at a young age. He received his first guitar at the ripe age of 6 which led to a lifelong love of music. At the age of 12, the formation of a band began in his parents' garage. Later in life this band got back together as the well known Backroads. Gary was a renowned musician, avid golf player, a loving husband, wonderful son, fun-loving dad/pawpaw, a protective brother, an honorable father-in-law and a genuine friend. Gary was a kind and generous man who wanted to donate his body to UNT Science in the hopes that he could help someone else.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 18th, 2020 at 11am at
Legacy Church of Christ, 8801 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, 76182.
Please adhere to the current Covid restrictions when attending the service.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation by check payable to the Gary Coffman Guitar Scholarship Foundation in his honor. Checks can be mailed to 9284 Huntington Square Suite 200, North Richland Hills, 76182.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Legacy Church of Christ
