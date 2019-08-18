|
|
Gary D. Morris AZLE--Gary D. Morris, 63, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and friend, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in Azle. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at White's Azle Funeral Home, Azle. Gary was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Amarillo to Douglas and LaVona Morris. He moved to Fort Worth and graduated from Western Hills High School in 1974. He was a carpenter by trade and owned his own business. He will be missed by all that knew him. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Morris. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sallie Morris; mother, LaVona Morris; son, Jacob Morris and wife, Beth; daughter, Katie Williams and husband, Antoine; brother, Clifford Morris and wife, LeAnn; sister, Donna Zavala; grandson, Easton Morris; granddaughter, Aubrey Williams; grandson, Antoine Williams Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019