Gary D. Payne ARLINGTON--Gary D. Payne, cherished husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Wade Family Fun,eral Home, Arlington. MEMORIALS: For memorial contributions in memory of Gary, the family has designated the Cancer Research Institute. Gary was born July 12, 1955, in Olton, Texas. He was the son of Joel and Iris Payne. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in the Vietnam area. He was a welder by trade. In August of 1992, he married the love of his life, Martha Black, in Arlington, Texas. Their marriage was based on respect and a deep love for each other. They enjoyed opening their home and entertaining family and friends. Gary loved to cook and was famous for his potato salad. Gary was devoted to his grandchildren. He also loved being an uncle and great-uncle and never missed an opportunity to celebrate a birthday or holiday. He had a fondness for all dogs but was passionate about his Boston terriers. He enjoyed many hours training and playing with his dogs. Gary was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan. He would put on a Cowboys jersey and watch the games. Sometimes cheering and sometimes jeering at the plays called by the coach. Gary was best known for his compassion and generosity. He was always willing to extend a helping hand or open his home to family or friends who found themselves in need of a place to stay. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife of 30 years, Martha Payne; son, James Payne and wife Suzy, their children, Cole and Chloe; Cory Black and wife, Jessica, their children, Delaney and Georgia; son, Casey Black and wife, Claire; parents, Joel and Iris Payne; sister and husband, Brenda and Fred Wright; brother and wife, Mike and Cathy Payne. Gary will be missed by all who knew him.