Gary E. Caldwell BENBROOK--Gary E. Caldwell, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Fort Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Day Resource Center for The Homeless, P.O. Box 871, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Gary was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Oakland, Calif. He graduated from Trinity County High School in 1962, Tarrant County College in 1971, and Amarillo College in 1984. Gary retired from the City of Fort Worth. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and stepson, Aaron. SURVIVORS: Children, Chris Caldwell, Angie Caldwell, Tobie Barrett and husband, Donny; grandchildren, Garrett, Lilli, and Kara; and a host of loving friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019