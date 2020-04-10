|
Gary Forrest Blagg GRAPEVINE -- Gary Forrest Blagg, "PooDoo", 79, passed away in his home in Grapevine, Texas, on April 2, 2020. SERVICE: The private family funeral service will be held on April 11 at 11 a.m. at Lucas Funeral Home. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Gary was born in Decatur on April 27, 1940 and graduated from Grapevine High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Sue Watson, on March 1, 1963. He and Wanda started Blagg Tire & Service Goodyear in 1986. He was actively involved with the community and chamber. SURVIVORS: His wife of 57 years, Wanda; son, Gayland; daughter, Sheila; and granddaughters, Cheyenne and Sydney. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandpa.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020