Gary Harding
June 4, 1947 - September 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Gary Harding, beloved husband, father, and Boppa left this earth to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2020, after suffering a heart attack 12 days earlier.
Gary was born June 4, 1947, in Waco, Texas, and was the only child of E. C. and Tillie Harding. He was educated in Waco schools and graduated from Richfield High School and then from Baylor University with a BS in accounting. He was also a CPA. Until his retirement he worked in several private companies as a financial officer.
In 1968, he married his childhood sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Beverly Pyles Harding who survives him. Other survivors are daughter Melissa (Husted) and son Michael Harding. Gary was so proud to be their Dad. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He proudly served in the Marine Corps reserves for six years during the Viet Nam era.
One of Gary's favorite things to do and one of his many talents was to sing, and he was involved in various choirs throughout most of his life. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and learning Spanish. In his early sixties, he and Beverly learned to Scuba dive and took vacations to several places in order to enjoy that hobby. He was also a proud member of the NRA.
Gary's body was donated to UT Southwestern in Dallas for research. There will be no services, as per his wishes. A memorial service will occur at a later date.
Donations, if someone desires to do so, may be made in Gary's name to either Answers in Genesis (answersingenesis.org/donate
) or to Hillsdale College (secured.hillsdale.edu
). Both of these organizations were very close to Gary's heart.
Gary was a quiet, generous, loving, and kind man who had a great sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed by many.