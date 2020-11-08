Gary Howell
July 19, 1953 - November 6, 2020
Cleburne, Texas - Gary Lee Howell, 67, passed away in his sleep early Friday morning, November 6, 2020. Gary was born in Texarkana, Texas to Robert (Bob) and Earlene (nee Crumpton) Howell.
Services: 3 pm Tuesday, Mountain Valley Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation one hour before. Cremation to follow.
Gary was a loving father, loyal spouse, and faithful friend, and loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He was also a huge fan of the local Texas music scene, even going so far as being a guest DJ on KNON 89.3FM where he got to share some of his favorite tunes.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sina of Cleburne, Jason Howell of Ft. Worth, Ross Howell and wife Jennifer and children Andrew & Abigail of Arlington, James Rowan and wife Amanda and children Tyler & Aiden of Burleson, Loni Rowan of Ft. Worth, mother, Earline Howell, brother, Mark Howell and children Jessica & Austin, & many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Howell, and daughter-in-law Leah.
Please see mountainvalleyfuneralhome.com
for full obituary.