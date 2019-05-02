|
Gary Kenneth Mack FORT WORTH -- Gary K. Mack, a loving brother and friend, made a quiet and peaceful transition on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 noon, Saturday at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Floyd Brooks pastor, officiating. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Friends of Gary may visit him as he rest at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the church from 6 to 7:45 p.m. SURVIVORS: Left with broken hearts but with fond and precious memories of our beloved brother, Osborne (Bubba) Mack, Beverly Mack-Davis (Charles), Wendy Mack-Rogers, other relatives and family friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019