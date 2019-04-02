Gary Lee Clark NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Gary Lee Clark, 78, peacefully passed from this world on Saturday, March 30, 2019. SERVICE: Mr. Clark requested a private celebration of life with his family. MEMORIALS: To honor Mr. Clark, please consider a donation to The Warm Place, 809 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth, TX 76104; or any . Gary was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Wellington, Texas, to Orval and Bessie Clark. He graduated from Birdville High School in 1959 and then went on to Texas Wesleyan College and obtained a degree in English. Gary then invested his entire career to the Birdville ISD first as a teacher and coach at North Richland Junior High. He then began his administrative career at Smithfield Junior High and then to Central Administration. Unquestionably, his most enjoyable administrative position was serving as principal of Richland High School with a dream team of administrators, counselors and faculty. His legacy of public education continues through his son and daughter and their spouses. Gary loved good books, fishing and hunting, watching sports and fellowship with friends and family. Please honor his memory by doing any of these and thinking of him. His family wishes to thank Connie at the Wellington who became an immeasurable blessing with her perseverance and care. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary L. Clark, who he missed every minute of every day since her passing. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sister, Linda Ranelle; his daughter, Holly McCanlies and her husband, Mark McCanlies; his son, Jeff and his wife, Daniele Clark. He was exceptionally proud of his grandchildren, Matt McCanlies, Cayden and Charley Clark.



