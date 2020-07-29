1/1
Gary Lee Ewert
1936 - 2020
Gary Lee Ewert HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, ARK.--Gary Lee Ewert, 84, of Hot Springs Village, passed Sunday, July 19, 2020. Gary was born in Wichita, Kan., on Jan. 22, 1936. He grew up in Newton, Kan., graduating from Newton High School in 1954. He attended Texas A&M University on a basketball scholarship and earned his BA in Accounting from the University of West Florida. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He spent most of his career with the Federal Transit Administration regional office in Fort Worth, Texas, retiring to Hot Springs Village, Ark., in 1995. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his only child, Angela Leigh Ewert; sister, Jo Ann Taylor; and stepbrother, Stuart Melchert. SURVIVORS: His loving survivors include his wife, Ann, of 60 years; nieces, Lisa DeBock and Tamara Taylor, both of Laramie, Wyo.; nephew, David Taylor of California; sister-in-law, Janice Melchert; and several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the outreach center of Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce De Leon, Hot Springs Village. The Arkansas COVID-19 directive of face coverings and social distancing is required. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arkansas Baptist Foundation, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204; Ewert Endowment Fund. CARUTH VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME Hot Springs Village, Ark., 501-984-6111 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Balboa Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Caruth Village Funeral Home - Hot Springs Village
4623 North Highway 7
Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
501-984-6111
