Gary Lynn McMillan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lynn McMillan GRAND PRAIRIE--Gary Lynn McMillan, 58, of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. Gary was born Dec. 27, 1961, in Cleburne, Texas, to Roberta Walker and Louis Dean McMillan. Gary worked as an inventory specialist for Lockheed Martin missiles and fire control. Gary loved spending time with family and friends at the lake barbequing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, the outdoor channels, and the Food Network. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tyler McMillan; brother, Corey McMillan; and father-in-law, Homer L. Young. SURVIVORS: Wife, Yalonda McMillan; sons, Matt McMillan, Jason Williams and wife, Whitney, and Josh Brackenridge; daughters, Allie McMillan and husband, D.J., BayLee McMillan, and Mandi Burnett and husband, Matthew; sister, Jana Lauterbach and husband, Keith; grandbabies, Daisey, Ayden, Cayden, Tyler, Judith, Oakleigh, and Jack; mother-in-law, Jan Young; brother-in-law, Rodnie Young; sister-in-law, Lesa Jordan; several nieces and nephews; along with a host of other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved