Gary Lynn McMillan GRAND PRAIRIE--Gary Lynn McMillan, 58, of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. Gary was born Dec. 27, 1961, in Cleburne, Texas, to Roberta Walker and Louis Dean McMillan. Gary worked as an inventory specialist for Lockheed Martin missiles and fire control. Gary loved spending time with family and friends at the lake barbequing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, the outdoor channels, and the Food Network. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tyler McMillan; brother, Corey McMillan; and father-in-law, Homer L. Young. SURVIVORS: Wife, Yalonda McMillan; sons, Matt McMillan, Jason Williams and wife, Whitney, and Josh Brackenridge; daughters, Allie McMillan and husband, D.J., BayLee McMillan, and Mandi Burnett and husband, Matthew; sister, Jana Lauterbach and husband, Keith; grandbabies, Daisey, Ayden, Cayden, Tyler, Judith, Oakleigh, and Jack; mother-in-law, Jan Young; brother-in-law, Rodnie Young; sister-in-law, Lesa Jordan; several nieces and nephews; along with a host of other relatives and friends.