Gary Mack Birdsong ARLINGTON -- Gary Mack Birdsong passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 75 surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, February 9, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation to be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at same location as funeral. Gary will be laid to rest at Parkdale Cemetery in Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Gary was born in McCamey, Texas on February 1, 1944 to C.D. and Vera Birdsong. He received his degree from Texas Tech University and owned and operated several businesses selling sports lighting, playground equipment, pedestrian bridges and bleachers. His favorite business venture was being the proprietor of the yard. In his spare time he enjoyed designing and building equipment for his grandchildren's entertainment and Christmas decorations for his front yard. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, C.D. and Vera Birdsong. SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Patty; and greatly missed by his sister, Carol; and sons, Gary Mack II (Shanna), Brad (Melissa), Trae; and grandchildren, Bree, Tyler, Skyler, Parker, Tessa, Lacey, and Brooke. Gary will also be remembered by his extended family and dear friends. I'll see you on the other side of the stars.



