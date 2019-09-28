|
Gary Ray Berryman GRANBURY--Gary Ray Berryman, 85, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Granbury. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. Gary Ray was born in Pratt, Kan., on May 7, 1934, to Waters Key Berryman and Sarah Edna Miller Berryman. He retired as a manufacturing manager of EFW, Inc. in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force from Aug. 22, 1957, to Aug. 21, 1965, during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a captain. Mr. Berryman also served as a communications officer stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Bellville, Ill., and at Fuchu Air Station in Japan. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Ann Philipps Berryman; his son, Richard Nolan Berryman and wife, Leslie, of Carrollton, Texas; brother, Joe Berryman; sisters, Linda McWatters and Sarah Davidson; stepchildren, Thomas Scott Ehret and wife, Tonya, of Fort Worth and Terri Ehret Snelson and husband, Greg, of Moorpark, Calif.; grandchildren, Sarah Jean (Fitzmayer) Ward, Brittany Suzette (Stephens) Solis, Lauren Kristina (Stephens) Dill and Tyler Snelson; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019