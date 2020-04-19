|
Gary Reetz GRANBURY--Gary Reetz, the self-acclaimed "funny one," passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 62. He leaves behind a loving wife, two sons, two grandsons, a sister and an eternal legacy of the countless lives he touched, shaped, and molded during his time with us. For anyone that knew Gary would agree, that his true purpose in life was his infectious drive to brighten others' days, put a smile on a stranger's face, and effortlessly stay connected with all the wonderful individuals he had encountered during his incredible time on earth. As per Gary's wishes, he will be cremated near his home in Granbury, Texas. The family would like for anyone with memorable or funny stories about Gary, to please share at the link below for everyone to view and enjoy! To visit the full obituary, please visit: https://www.wileyfuneralhome.com/obituary/gary-reetz/ facebook.com/groups/rememberinggaryreetz
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020