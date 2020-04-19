Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Reetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Reetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Reetz Obituary
Gary Reetz GRANBURY--Gary Reetz, the self-acclaimed "funny one," passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 62. He leaves behind a loving wife, two sons, two grandsons, a sister and an eternal legacy of the countless lives he touched, shaped, and molded during his time with us. For anyone that knew Gary would agree, that his true purpose in life was his infectious drive to brighten others' days, put a smile on a stranger's face, and effortlessly stay connected with all the wonderful individuals he had encountered during his incredible time on earth. As per Gary's wishes, he will be cremated near his home in Granbury, Texas. The family would like for anyone with memorable or funny stories about Gary, to please share at the link below for everyone to view and enjoy! To visit the full obituary, please visit: https://www.wileyfuneralhome.com/obituary/gary-reetz/ facebook.com/groups/rememberinggaryreetz
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -