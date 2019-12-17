Home

Gary Wayne McCrorey

Gary Wayne McCrorey Obituary
Gary Wayne McCrorey KEMP--Gary Wayne McCrorey, 63, of Kemp departed this life Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Ennis. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Cleburne Memorial Park. To view an obituary or sign the guestbook, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Gary was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Fort Worth to Joseph and Zula McMahan McCrorey. Gary was the best Dad, constant and steady, and was the same type of friend. He loved going to the ocean, fishing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Gary lived his life to the fullest . . . A pirate 200 years too late . . . SURVIVORS: Gary is survived by the mother of his children, Dee McCrorey; son, William Allen "Bill" McCrorey and Alexandra; daughters, Jennifer Lynn McCrorey and Brian Taylor, Katie McCrorey, and Julie McCrorey and Leo Estep; grandchildren, Joseph Taylor, Alyssa Taylor, Nevaeh Kitchens-McCrorey, Leaha McCrorey, Marco McCrorey, Eva McCrorey, Camilla McCrorey, Colton McCrorey and Corbin McCrorey; brother, Martin McCrorey and Denise; sisters, Susie Trimm and Mary Jo Chapin and Ray; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. BOZE-MITCHELL-MCKIBBIN FUNERAL HOME Waxahachie, 972-937-2211 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019
