Gary Willis Jones BURLESON--It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gary Willis Jones, 72, who went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a devoted and beloved husband, father, "Paw Paw," brother, uncle and friend. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Kildare Cemetery in Kildare, Texas. Contact family for service date and time. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Gary was born Aug. 15, 1946, to Willis Arthur "Shorty" and Ruby Milbrey Jones. The world was blessed with a truly incredible boy, whose personality developed uniquely into a one of a kind, salt of the earth type man. Gary met the love of his life, Linda Kay, in early May 1968. Within three weeks, he asked her to marry and on May 23, they were joined as one heart. Their marriage lasted over 50 years with a love that lasts forever. Residents of Rendon, Texas, for the last 46 years, they raised a wonderful family. Gary was very proud of his three children and taught them so much in life. That list is endless and that valuable knowledge will live with them forever. His four grandchildren were the absolute joys of his life. Their "Paw Paw" will forever remain in their memories and in their hearts. Gary was a jack-of-all-trades. He could fix most anything and worked as a welder for most of his life. From a butcher, mechanic and taxidermist in his younger years to self-employed in the latter, there wasn't anything he touched that didn't shine. He coached baseball and football for many years and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He raised an abundance of exotic animals, loved raising his chickens, dove and quail, ending with his cattle on the Walking J Farm. You could often find him on the tractor, out in the hay fields, or tending his amazing vegetable garden. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Jones; both parents; and sister, Carolyn Ann Taylor. SURVIVORS: Son, James Richard Jones and wife, JoAnn Michelle Jones; daughter, Rebecca Kay Jones Whitehead; son, Cody Layne Jones and wife, Monica Ashley Jones; grandchildren, Johnathon Russell Jones, Bristol Grace Jones, Brylee Faith Jones and Bronson Layne Jones; sister, Lynda Kay McElroy; brother, Arthur Dan Jones and wife, Carrie; numerous nieces and nephews; and a plenitude of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019