Gaston Lea Walker HURST--Gaston Lea Walker, 88, of Hurst, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Gaston was born in Taylor County, Texas. ARRANGEMENTS: Services will be held at Forest Ridge Funeral Home in North Richland Hills on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend, because of concerns about COVID-19 or otherwise, condolences can be expressed on Gaston's memorial webpage, available at www.forestridge-fh.com. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Bluebonnet Memorial Park, Colleyville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gaston's name to the Friends of the Hurst Public Library, 1505 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas 76054, or the Tarrant County College Foundation, 1500 Houston Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. He graduated from Merkel High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Texas Western University and master's and doctoral degrees from North Texas State University. Gaston married Lila Haney on May 26, 1958. They moved to Hurst in 1959. Gaston served as a teacher and principal in the HEB school district from 1959 to 1968. He served as an administrator and faculty member at Tarrant County Junior College, South Campus from 1968 until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, he and Lila enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bedford. Gaston was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lila Haney Walker; daughter, Sylvia Lea Walker; parents, Irl and Annie Walker; sister, Irlene Brown; and brother, Jimmy Walker. SURVIVORS: he is survived by his son, Craig Walker and wife Connie of Shawnee, Okla.; granddaughter, Ashley Walker and husband Matt Davis of Salt Lake City, Utah; granddaughter, Melanie Gonzales and husband James of Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Lila and Evan Gonzales of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and other family and friends. www.forestridge-fh.com
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.