Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Nell Riley Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gay Nell Riley Jackson Obituary
Gay Nell Riley Jackson BOYD -- Gay Nell Riley Jackson, 67, went to be with our Lord Monday, February 17, 2020 in Hurst. GRAVESIDE: 10:30 a.m., Sat., Feb. 22, Keeter Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Fri., Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Boyd. Rev. Willie Haak and Rev. Mark Autry will officiate. Gay was born on June 8, 1952 to Jack and Moveline (Niblett) Riley in Fort Worth, Texas. She retired from Southwestern Bell as a phone operator. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Jackson; daughter, Amanda Quintanilla and husband Paul; grandchildren, Lexi and Ian Quintanilla; brother, Mike Riley and wife, Donna; 2 sisters, Connie Boswell and husband, Walt, and Julie Autry and husband, Mark.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -