Gay Nell Riley Jackson BOYD -- Gay Nell Riley Jackson, 67, went to be with our Lord Monday, February 17, 2020 in Hurst. GRAVESIDE: 10:30 a.m., Sat., Feb. 22, Keeter Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Fri., Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Boyd. Rev. Willie Haak and Rev. Mark Autry will officiate. Gay was born on June 8, 1952 to Jack and Moveline (Niblett) Riley in Fort Worth, Texas. She retired from Southwestern Bell as a phone operator. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Jackson; daughter, Amanda Quintanilla and husband Paul; grandchildren, Lexi and Ian Quintanilla; brother, Mike Riley and wife, Donna; 2 sisters, Connie Boswell and husband, Walt, and Julie Autry and husband, Mark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020