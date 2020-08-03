Gayla Brink FORT WORTH--Gayla Brink, 62, of Fort Worth, Texas, was called home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, and is now resting peacefully in the Lord;s arms. SERVICE: was held Thursday, July 30 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Tellico Plains, Tenn. Gayla was a loving wife of 47 years, mother and grandmother. She spent many years working in the automotive parts industry, owned a bar and was disabled since 2006. Her favorite things to do were to play the slot machines and research genealogy. She was a very generous woman that always wanted to take care of others even at times that she didn't have much herself. Gayla was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Reva Vaughn; one sibling, Brenda Baker; one daughter, Angela Brink; one son, Christopher Brink; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her spouse, Billy Brink; her son, Randy Vaughn; her daughter, Sarah Elliott and husband, Brian Elliott; stepdaughter, Duwayna Walden and husband, Clay Walden; grandchildren, Brandon Elliott, Aiden Elliott, Danny Wright, Destiny Alvey, Justin Boyd, and Josh Boyd; as well as many other beloved family members.