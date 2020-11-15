1/1
Gayla Nell Robertson
1930 - 2020
Gayla Nell Robertson
January 26, 1930 - November 11, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Gayla Nell Robertson, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Bedford.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Graveside Service: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gayla was born on January 26, 1930 in Edgewood, Texas to Buck Charles Beard and Hettie Celestia Barber Beard. A resident of Arlington since 1967, she was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Gayla raised 4 sons while working as a cosmetologist and in sales.
She was very artistic and enjoyed working on hair and sewing. She loved to cook and was a caregiver to many.
Gayla was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Paul Robertson on June 1, 2004; and 5 sisters.
Survivors: Sons, Terry Lee Hitt and wife, Susan, David Ray Hitt and wife, Rita, Jon Mart Hitt and wife, Robin, and Donald Kent Hitt; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
NOV
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
NOV
18
Graveside service
10:15 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
