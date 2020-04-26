|
|
Gayle Boswell Gordon FORT WORTH--Gayle Boswell Gordon peacefully passed away surrounded by her children on Monday, April 20, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's disease. SERVICE AND INTERMENT: Private graveside committal service was held. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cook Children's Medical Center, Catholic Charities of Fort Worth or North Texas Food Bank. Gayle was born July 1, 1943, to the late Josephine and Lorin Boswell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Patrick Gordon Jr.; her brother, Lorin Boswell Jr.; and her sister, Beverly Jean Boswell. Gayle was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and a descendant of Fort Worth pioneers who owned Shaw Brothers Dairy and Boswell Dairies. After graduating from Paschal High School, she attended TCU where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Following her freshman year, she transferred to the University of Oklahoma where she received a B.A. in Government. In 1963, she was a Steeplechase Debutante, and her engagement to Pat Gordon was celebrated on the night of her debutante party. They married in Fort Worth at St. Patrick Cathedral on Aug. 22, 1964. After living in Oklahoma City for a year, Gayle and Pat moved to Fort Worth with their first born, Thomas Patrick Gordon III. In 1968, their first daughter, Jill Elizabeth, was born and in 1977, they welcomed their second daughter, Kate Boswell. Gayle was a wonderful wife and hands-on mother. She never missed any of her children's activities, especially sporting events, which was a true labor of love due to the fact she was never fond of sports. She was also known as a night owl and grammar guru who enjoyed editing homework and school papers for all three of her children. Her numerous interests included a passion for reading, hunting for art and antiques, playing bridge with friends, traveling to the beach, being a member of her "Book Club" and "Church Group" as well as serving since 1975 on the Woman's Board of Cook Children's Medical Center. Her years of dedication and service to the hospital were honored in 2015 when she was awarded the Woman's Board Volunteer of the Year. She was also a member of Barnaby, Fort Worth Art Collectors, Jewel Charity Ball, Junior League of Fort Worth, Lecture Foundation, Republican Party, River Crest Country Club, St. Patrick Cathedral, Tarrant County Historical Society, Texas Art Collectors Organization of Dallas, Turner Cook Society and Windsor Club. Once grandchildren were born, she became Grams to all of her family. She truly adored her grandchildren and cherished time spent with each of them. Her beauty, cute wit, sense of humor, and mostly the guidance and love she gave to her family will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Vickie Dennis and her incredible team of caregivers, as well as Community Care Hospice of Fort Worth for providing love and comfort during her last few months. SURVIVORS: Survived by her son, Trey Gordon (Carmon); daughter, Jill Gordon Stanford (Tim); daughter, Kate Gordon Pendleton (Alex); grandchildren, Tara and Patrick Gordon, Abby and Luke Stanford, and Annie and Neal Pendleton; stepgrandchildren, Emma and Riley Weeden.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020