Gayle Garlan Givens FORT WORTH--Gayle Garlan Givens, 86, went to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Fossil Creek Community Church, 6700 N. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, 76137. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Mount Olivet. SURVIVORS: Wife, Joyce; daughter, Gay Nell Brown and husband, Jerry; sons, Danny and wife, Terri, Keith and wife, Carol; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020