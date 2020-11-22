1/1
Gaylon Jones Layton
1942 - 2020
Gaylon Jones Layton
March 11, 1942 - November 17, 2020
Arlington, Texas - On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Gaylon Jones Layton, 78, passed away.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Moore Funeral Home.
Memorials: Donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse in her honor at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
Gaylon was born March 11, 1942 in Wellington, Texas to Hezze and Golda Jones. She married the love of her life, Tony Layton, on August 14, 1959 spending 57 happy years together until his passing in 2016.
Gaylon was preceded in death by her parents, Hezze and Golda Jones; husband, Tony Layton; son, Derel Layton; siblings, Wynona Andress and James Jones.
Survivors: daughters, LeAnn Carroll and husband, Arvel, Vicki Pitman, and Tammy Harkrider and husband, Wes; grandchildren, Brittany Davis, Matt Messer, Megan Geear, Chance Pitman, Hunter Harkrider, Nicole Carroll, and Rachel Carroll; brother, Tim Jones and wife, Karen; and sisters-in-law, Connie Stewart and Doris Layton.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Sheryl and Stephen Fischbach for going above and beyond helping Mom and Dad throughout the years.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
