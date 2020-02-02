Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
Gene Deward Felker HURST--Gene Deward Felker passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Gene Deward Felker, 89, born June 12, 1930, in Mangham, La., to John Vernon Felker and Ida Irene Hatcher Felker as the youngest of six children. Gene worked for Bell Helicopter from 1960 to 1990. He retired as manager over the Bonding and Rotor Blade department. He also owned Cracker Barrel Antiques in Hurst. Gene loved and took care of his family for 72 years. SURVIVORS: He married Bettie Harris in 1948 and they recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Children: Doug Felker and his wife, Elsie, and Gail Felker Norris and husband, Lynn.; grandchildren: Gena and husband, Britt, Brian Felker and partner, Veronica DeWitt, Corey Norris, Cody Norris and wife, Kristi, Lindsay Ferguson and husband, Nick; great-grandchildren: Kaili and Alli Norris, Elias and Liam Ferguson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
