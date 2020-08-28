Gene G. Armiger FORT WORTH--Gene G. Armiger, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Sue L. Armiger with whom he spent nearly 40 wonderful years together. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Greenwood Independence Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moslah Shriners at P.O. Box 1320, Fort Worth, Texas, 76101 or to the charity of your choice
. Born and raised in Randallstown, MD, he received a football and track scholarship to University of Maryland until his Army reserve unit, 80th Airborne was called to active duty in 1950. Served in Korea with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, 1950-1951, returned to Army Reserves and discharged in 1961. Gene started in telecommunications as a lineman and spent over 38 years in the industry, serving in many senior positions. He was a prodigious self-learner and took the initiative to learn the needs of the telecommunications consumer. These things combined led him to form his own company, Armiger & Associates, in 1978. A Mason since 1953 he became a 3rd generation Shriner in 1965 and was active in the Golf unit. He was involved in all aspects but his favorite activity was providing transportation for patients to Shriner hospitals. In his personal life he and Sue were active members of the US Power Squadron, USCG Auxiliary, Telephone Pioneers Assoc., Fort Worth Air Power Counsel and Church of the Holy Apostles. One of his greatest honors was to be selected and participate in the DFW Honor Flight 39 in September of 2018. Gene loved spending time with his family and was very active in their lives. He believed that education was the key to unlock any door in the world and went above and beyond to ensure that his family had every opportunity to obtain it. Gene loved to play golf and tennis, was an avid outdoorsman and mariner, but his favorite past time was 5 o'clock cocktails with his beloved wife, Sue. He did all of this with a smile and sense of humor that will be missed. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott A. Armiger; granddaughter, Meg Ryan; and other family members. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Karen A Snell (Dave); daughter-in-law, Lauren W. Armiger; stepsons, John Ryan and Thomas Ryan (Wendy); and grandchildren, Kara McCarley (James), Matthew, Catharine and Thomas Armiger, Britt, Hunter, Bailey and J.P. Ryan, Derik (Emily) and Corey (Christina) Snell, and Leslie Dickey (Jason).