Gene Gregory Lunt FORT WORTH -- Gene Gregory Lunt passed away at the age of 72 after a short illness on July 5, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation/Memorial: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Gene attended Nolan Catholic High School and received a BBA cum laude and MBA at the University of Texas at Arlington. He was honored by the American Marketing Association as the Outstanding Senior Marketing Major at UTA and was in the Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society. In mid-1972, Gene was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Army through the ROTC program at UTA. He was a reserve officer until his honorable discharge in 1980. Gene had a career as a Special Agent for the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. After retiring from Federal law enforcement, Gene became a compliance Examiner/investigator and worked in the financial regulatory field for many agencies and the State Bar of Texas. Gene was athletic and loved the outdoors throughout his life. He vacationed in New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado for decades. The highlight of his life was spending time with his nephews, nieces and their offspring. He was a particularly generous man and loved to celebrate the holidays and birthdays with all his family and friends. Throughout his life Gene attended and supported higher educational, civic, religious, and cultural institutions. He was an instructor of Marketing at UTA before his active duty assignment with the US Army. He was a life member of UTA's Cadet Corps Alumni Council supporting cadet officers trained there. To know Gene was to love him. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen Lunt; and his brother, Edward J. Lunt. SURVIVORS: Sister, Mary (Bert) Rakowitz; twin brother, John (Cecilia) Lunt; nephews and nieces, Christopher (Kate) Rakowitz, John (Karla) Rakowitz, Eileen (Brian) Spinner, Amy (Mark) Leonard, Jennifer (Robert) Hinojosa and Kristen Lunt; and numerous great nephews, nieces and their families with whom he loved to spend time whenever possible.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019