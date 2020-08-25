Gene Hicks BRIDGEPORT--Gene Hicks went to be with our Lord on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Bridgeport. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial in Minters Chapel Cemetery in Grapevine. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Rev. Brandon Blassingame will officiate. Pallbearers: Tony Kimbro, Cody Kimbro, Ross Hicks, Travis Hicks, Michael Benson, and Paul Roberts. Carroll Gene Hicks was born April 25, 1946, to Marvin Carroll and Nell Jean Huffman Hicks in Fort Worth, Texas. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Birdsong on Oct. 30, 1992, in Colleyville, Texas. Gene was retired from Kroger after working 33 years. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church. Gene was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gene was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Ruth Hicks; his son, Joe Hicks and wife, Diana; his daughters, Shonda Thompson and Charolett Schmerber; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jay Hicks and wife, Johanna, and Jeff Hicks and wife, Debbie; his sisters, Joyce Kimbro and husband, Tony, and Kay Stephens and husband, Mike; numerous extended family members; and a host of good friends.