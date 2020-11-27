Gene Howard LaChance
May 15, 1928 - November 24, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Gene Howard LaChance, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of November 24, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Gene was born to James and Louise LaChance in Loves Park, Illinois, and grew up in Palmyra, Wisconsin. After serving in the Navy for four years, he married the love of his life, Nancy, on October 16, 1954, and with her had six children. He was an outstanding salesman/sales manager in the printing business for most of his life, making many lifelong friends along the way.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and by his three brothers, Jim, Bill, and Gordon. He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Michael and his wife Andie of Crowley, Tx., daughter Jennifer and her wife Barbara of Muenster, Tx., son Scott of Fort Worth, Tx., son Rick and his wife Nun of Fort Worth, Tx., daughter Amy of Moore, Oklahoma, and son Jonathan and his wife Julie of Austin, Tx, and by 12 grandchidren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Rd, Fort Worth. Service will be livestreamed at: www.standrewcc.org
, click on Livestream Mass & Other Events.