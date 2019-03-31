Gene L. Shire NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Gene L. Shire, 67, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Gene was born in Aurora, Ill., on May 24, 1951, and grew up in Downers Grove, Ill. One week after high school graduation, he began his 42-year railroad career with the former CB&Q working as a switchman in Cicero, a suburb of Chicago. After many career moves to various states and railroad positions, he moved and made Fort Worth, Texas, his final home in 1988. After several railroad mergers along the way, Gene retired from BNSF Railway Company in 2011 as general director of Labor Relations. Gene valued education and attended Texas Christian University obtaining a Bachelor's and Master's Degree while working full time and raising a family. After retiring, he attended Abilene Christian University to obtain an additional Master's Degree to pursue a part-time mediation business. Gene also enjoyed composing music, boating, and model railroading during his retirement. Traveling and spending time with his wife, Bobbye Lynn, and hanging out with his son, Danny, were his most important priorities. Gene was a wonderful husband, father, colleague, and friend, and he will be greatly missed. Gene was preceded in death by son, Michael Ryan Shire; and parents, Eugene George Shire and Charlene Lavon Shire. SURVIVORS: Gene leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Bobbye Lynn Shire; son, Daniel Thomas Shire; his sister, Denise Lavon Gendreau of Roswell, N.M.; mother-in-law, Mary Evelyne Pendleton; stepsons, Kevin John, Brad Alan and Kurt Andrew Chalopiza; nieces, Jeffe' Gendreau, Shauni Albarez, Claudia Hill, and their children.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary