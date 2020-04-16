|
Gene Tate LAKE WORTH -- Gene Tate, 84 passed away peacefully at home April 13, 2020. SERVICE: Viewing: Friends may call Friday, April 17th, from 8:30 to 5:30 at Biggers Funeral Home. For your safety and the safety of others please wear a mask if possible. A service will be held at a later time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make a donation to First Baptist Church of Lake Worth. Gene was a deacon at First Baptist Lake Worth and a Veteran. He was a boy-scout leader, an all-around handyman, wood worker, mechanic, electrician, do it all around repairman. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 1998. Gene was preceded in death by sons, Steve and Randy. SURVIVORS: His wife of 64 years Velma; daughters, Chris Tate and Kelli Dake; daughter-in-law, Linda Tate; eight grandchildren and eight great -grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2020