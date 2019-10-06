|
|
Gene Yockstick FORT WORTH--Gene Yockstick, 81, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. VISITATION: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. There will be a private burial service with the family at a later date. Gene was born April 30, 1938, to Fred Franklin and Lena Elizabeth Willoughby Yockstick. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1956 and Texas Christian University in 1961. Gene served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and started out working for Bryant Furniture and later Bell Helicopter, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin, where he retired from after 30 years of service in 2000. He was a member of SAE Fraternity and Masonic Lodge, and he liked working with youth sports groups. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kathryn Leach Yockstick; son, Chad Steven Yockstick; daughter, Sara Yockstick McCullough; son-in-law, Ryan David McCullough; and grandchildren, Brodie David McCullough and Adilee Kay Stewart. Pallbearers: Chad Yockstick, Ryan McCullough, Brodie McCullough, Forest Hanson, Tod Hanson, Cade Hanson, and Clayton Gill.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019