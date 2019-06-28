|
|
Genera Dell Smith Whitehead WESTWORTH VILLAGE -- Genera Dell Smith Whitehead passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her home at The Westmore. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 30, Long Creek Cemetery, Hwy 167, Granbury. Immediately following, her family will host a reception and time of life celebration at The Westmore, 27 Leonard Trail, Westworth Village, Texas. For a full obituary see Wiley Funeral Home's website www.wileyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019