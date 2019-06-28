Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Genera Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genera Dell Smith Whitehead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genera Dell Smith Whitehead Obituary
Genera Dell Smith Whitehead WESTWORTH VILLAGE -- Genera Dell Smith Whitehead passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her home at The Westmore. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 30, Long Creek Cemetery, Hwy 167, Granbury. Immediately following, her family will host a reception and time of life celebration at The Westmore, 27 Leonard Trail, Westworth Village, Texas. For a full obituary see Wiley Funeral Home's website www.wileyfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now