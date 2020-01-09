Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Curry


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Curry Obituary
Geneva Curry SOUTHLAKE -- Geneva Curry passed away January 5, 2020 in Southlake, Texas. SERVICE: The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday 01/09/2020 at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday 01/10/2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to all that knew and loved her. She was born on March 18, 1933 in Coleman, Tx to Gordon and Lois Bennett. Geneva was married to James V Curry on February 10, 1951. Geneva worked as an accountant and a real estate broker. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Lois. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, James of Southlake. She is survived by brothers, Donald Bennett of Richmond Hill, Ga., Wayne Bennett of Arlington, Jerry Bennett of Weatherford, Allen Bennett of Boyd, and sister, Virginia Preas of North Richland Hills. Her surviving children are James Curry and his wife, Glenda of Weatherford, Gary Curry and his wife, Carole of Watauga, Don Curry and his wife, Mary of North Richland Hills. Her grandchildren are Christie Grose, Alicia Derington, Amanda Cullen, Timothy Curry, Melissa Berry, Tamara Curry, Brian Curry, Krystal Curry, Chelsea Wuebker. She has 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -