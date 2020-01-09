|
Geneva Curry SOUTHLAKE -- Geneva Curry passed away January 5, 2020 in Southlake, Texas. SERVICE: The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday 01/09/2020 at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday 01/10/2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to all that knew and loved her. She was born on March 18, 1933 in Coleman, Tx to Gordon and Lois Bennett. Geneva was married to James V Curry on February 10, 1951. Geneva worked as an accountant and a real estate broker. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Lois. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, James of Southlake. She is survived by brothers, Donald Bennett of Richmond Hill, Ga., Wayne Bennett of Arlington, Jerry Bennett of Weatherford, Allen Bennett of Boyd, and sister, Virginia Preas of North Richland Hills. Her surviving children are James Curry and his wife, Glenda of Weatherford, Gary Curry and his wife, Carole of Watauga, Don Curry and his wife, Mary of North Richland Hills. Her grandchildren are Christie Grose, Alicia Derington, Amanda Cullen, Timothy Curry, Melissa Berry, Tamara Curry, Brian Curry, Krystal Curry, Chelsea Wuebker. She has 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020