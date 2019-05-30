|
Geneva Fay Doke ARLINGTON -- Geneva Doke, made her peaceful transition on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Her loving husband, daughter and brother were at her bedside. VISITATION: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Blessing Funeral Home. Geneva was born on November 13, 1943 in Rendon, Texas, the daughter of Raymond Leon Pitts and Irene Doll Berry Pitts. She married Stephen D. Doke in Mansfield, Texas on October 12, 1963. Geneva was a retired bookkeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Lon Gene Pitts. SURVIVORS: her husband, Stephen; daughter, Kim Doke; brother, Raymond Pitts; sister in law, Debbie Pitts; and many other loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019