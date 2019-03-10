|
Geneva Jackson Erwin FORT WORTH--Geneva Jackson Erwin, 93, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Fort Worth, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, prior to the service. Geneva was born June 10, 1925, in Rule, Texas, to Chester and Chessie Jackson. She was retired from Stratoflex after working for over 20 years and worked for Wal-mart as a greeter for 10 years. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Thomas Adrian West; daughter, Judy Ann West; brother, James Jackson; and sisters, Lillian Brothers and Margaret Urbanczyk. SURVIVORS: Husband of 40 years, Wayne Erwin; daughter, Patsy Martin and husband, John; son, Thomas West Jr. and wife, Roe; grandchildren, Dawn Jackson, Stacie Grandmaison, Jessica Savage and Lindsey West; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy J. Shepard and husband, Jay, and Betty A. Coppedge.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019