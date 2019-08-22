|
Geneva Linder Jones GRANBURY Myra Geneva Linder Jones, 91, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away surrounded by earthly and heavenly loved ones Monday August 12, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 2:00pm at First Christian Church, 2109 W. Highway 377, Granbury, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund or the Music Department of First Christian Church, Granbury, TX. Geneva was born in Concord Community, Anderson County, Texas June 27, 1928 to Caro and Thelma Rogers. The family moved to N. Jackson Street in Palestine, Texas in 1932. She graduated Palestine High school in 1945. She then attended Nixon Business College working as a teacher's assistant to pay for her tuition. In 1946 she entered TCU in Ft. Worth as a Christian Education Major receiving a Christian Service Scholarship. She worked part time at Ft. Worth Tribune, All Christian Press as well as the Business Department of TCU while attending classes to supplement tuition. She married Herbert Grant Linder, a senior at TCU, in 1948. That same year she started work as the secretary to the Dean of Fine Arts, Dr. T. Smith McCorkle. They moved to Paris, TX in 1949. April 12, 1950 she gave birth to Catherine, her first daughter, who died on April 14th. They returned to Ft. Worth in 1951 and she resumed her job as secretary of the Dean of Fine Arts at TCU. Due to complications with the pregnancy she had to resign again in 1953 to await the arrival of her second daughter Nancy Ann, who was born December 24, 1953. Her third daughter, Patricia Joy followed on December 17, 1956. In 1957 they moved to a new home in North Richland Hills and became very involved with Richland Hills Christian Church. There Geneva held various leadership roles not only as Elder and Deacon, but numerous chairmanships and directed several sponsorships. She was a beloved Sunday School Teacher, starting from First Grade to Adult Sunday School. In 1965 she started NTSU to gain her BE degree which she received with honors in 1968. That same year she started teaching 4th Grade at Holiday Heights Elementary in the Birdville Independent School District. Over the next 20 years she acquired numerous credits and honors. In December 1984 Grant died of a massive stroke. Geneva retired from teaching in 1988. In 1989 Geneva married John Loren Jones. In 1996 her daughter Nancy died, and in 1997 Geneva and Loren moved to Pecan Plantation in Granbury. In Granbury, Geneva once again became very active in the First Christian Church, Granbury, serving again not only as Elder and Deacon numerous times but as Chairman and Head of the Board on various committees. She taught the adult Sunday school class for nearly 20 years. Loren died in 2009, they were very happily married for 20 years. Her family and her church were her love and her live. Geneva was preceded in death by: her first daughter Catherine, her parents Caro and Thelma Rogers; her sister Doris; her 1st husband, Grant Linder; her daughter, Nancy Ann Liscomb. SURVIVORS: Her beloved daughter Pat Ortmayer and son-in-law Joachim Ortmayer and their children, Lisa and her husband Mike Darr and their children Maddie and Megan; Amanda and her husband Ryan Wilkes and their baby boy newly born. Devoted son-in-law David Liscomb (Nancy's husband) and their sons Tom Liscomb and his wife Charlie and their children Jack and Claire; and Stephen Liscomb. Faithful step-son James Linder Jones as well as his daughter Jamie Hollingsworth and her husband Jason.
